Chip in for hope at Top Golf and help support Dallas Hope Charities

Chip In For Hope

Dallas Hope Charities’ Annual Topgolf Fundraiser, Chip In For Hope, will take place on Sunday, May 5th from 5:00-8:00 at the Dallas Topgolf location: 8787 Park Lane, DallasTX 75231.

Tickets include food, fun and lots of laughs for all ages and skill levels.

To register, visit here

Dallas Hope Charities

Dallas Hope Charities is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2016. The mission of Dallas Hope Charities is to mobilize and inspire a vibrant, inclusive and progressive volunteer force to bring tangible, positive transformation to the lives of all who are marginalized.

Dallas Hope Charities’ Programs

In 2018, DHC served over 23,000 meals to our homeless community, through our breakfast and lunch programs. Our Pack the Pantry program distributed over 6,000 bags of groceries. We have given $18,000 this year to those living with AIDS/HIV through our AIDS Crisis Fund assisting them with medical, rental and utility bills.

Taste of Hope distributes monthly hot meals to individuals experiencing homelessness in downtown Dallas. In 2018, DHC opened a shelter to help end LGBT young-adult homelessness. Other programs include tutoring elementary students and corresponding with those who are incarcerated. Blessing bags with food and toiletries are distributed monthly to those living on the streets.