Man in high heels caught on camera breaking into home, wearing victim’s clothes and jewelry

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 22-year-old man is behind bars after he was caught on camera breaking into a woman’s home recently.

Court records show Kye Phillips used the victim’s shower, tried on her clothes and jewelry and was also seen walking around in a pair of high heels, according to KPTV

“He was going through all my personal things. My underwear, my bras, he was going through all my clothes. He ate my ice cream and some food. Drank root beer from the fridge, just made himself at home,” said Shauna told WPTV.

She said she was alerted to the intruder thanks to her dog, who kept barking and set off the “Furbo” dog camera app on her phone.

That’s when she saw a live video feed from her dog camera showing a man stepping out of her bathroom.

“All of a sudden I see this guy coming out in a towel from my bathroom. I was like what are you doing in my house? Why are you wearing my clothes?” Shauna said.

KPTV reports Shauna immediately called police and raced home. Together, they confronted the man.

“His face was just like shock, like ‘oh my god, I can’t believe I was caught.’ He was wearing my black bra, a black bathing suit bottom that I have and a white coverup,” Shauna said during her interview.

The suspect is now facing charges of burglary and theft.