A new study by Gallup has found that membership to churches in the U.S. has dramatically decreased over the last 20 years.

The number of adults who belong to a church or other religious institution in the United States dropped from 70% in 1999 to 50% in 2018.

The study also shows the generational gap in church attendance, as members of churches tend to skew towards older Americans.