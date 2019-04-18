Savvy Saver: Laser guns, Easter eggs, and saving the planet

Tough decisions: hunt Easter eggs old-west style or like a raging banshee in a go-kart armed with a laser gun? Or….save the planet.

You decided. Savvy Saver time.

Texas-Sized Easter Egg Hunt | Fort Worth Stockyards | April 20

Thousands of eggs. Thousands….

Thousands of eggs will line the lawns of the historical Livestock Exchange Building for kids ages 0-12. Other activities include pictures with the Easter Bunny inside Stockyards Station, face painting, old west gunfight shows and live music.

Savvy Savings: Free!

MORE INFO

Easter Egg Hunt | Adventure Landing | April 20

Mini Golf, laser tag, Go-Karts and Easter egg hunt…what more could you want?

So get the kids all amped up on sugar and release them upon the masses at Adventure Landing. $3 per entry will be donated to H.E.R.O.E.S as well.

Savvy Savings: $19 per person, which is a bit beyond the Savvy Saving threshold, but it does include unlimited mini golf, laser tag, bumper boats and go-karts.

MORE INFO

Earth Day Celebration! | April 20

Do you really need a reason to wander around historic downtown Grapevine?

Grapevine’s annual outdoor Earth Day Celebration will help celebrate Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary!

Held at the Town Square Gazebo in downtown Grapevine, this fun family event features educational presentations and vendors that will help us learn to live more environmentally friendly.

Presentations include:

– Pollinators and Beekeeping

– iNaturalist Explorers Program

– Couch Potatoes Composting

Savvy Savings: Free

MORE INFO

Get the Savvy Saver straight to your inbox!