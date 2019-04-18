New Lyft and Uber pick-up zones come to Deep Ellum

As of today, ride share operators like Uber and Lyft can no longer pick up and drop off freely in Deep Ellum.
If you've driven through Deep Ellum on the weekends, you know how maddening traffic gets...especially when the flashers on the car in front of you come on.
In an effort the curtail the congestion, the city worked with the ride share companies and the Deep Ellum Foundation to start the pilot program to test out designated areas for the services.
Ride share vehicles will only be allowed to drop off and pick up in designated locations.
The areas are:
- Good Latimer Expressway northbound between Main and Commerce streets
- Commerce Street eastbound between Crowdus Street and Malcolm X Boulevard
- Pryor Street southbound between Main and Commerce streets
- Malcolm X Boulevard northbound between Indiana and Julius streets
- Swiss Avenue westbound between North Hawkins Street and Good Latimer Expressway