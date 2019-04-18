New Lyft and Uber pick-up zones come to Deep Ellum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As of today, ride share operators like Uber and Lyft can no longer pick up and drop off freely in Deep Ellum.

If you've driven through Deep Ellum on the weekends, you know how maddening traffic gets...especially when the flashers on the car in front of you come on.

In an effort the curtail the congestion, the city worked with the ride share companies and the Deep Ellum Foundation to start the pilot program to test out designated areas for the services.

Ride share vehicles will only be allowed to drop off and pick up in designated locations.

The areas are: