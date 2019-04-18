Couple accused of forcing day laborer to have sex at gunpoint

PHOENIX – A Phoenix couple is accused of picking up a day laborer at Home Depot, then forcing him to have sex at gunpoint.

According to court documents, on April 8, 39-year-old Brenda Acuna-Aguero picked up the male day laborer at the Home Depot at 75th Avenue and McDowell Road, telling him that she and her husband needed to move some items in their house.

But when they got to Acuna-Aguero’s home, court documents obtained by KTVK say she began “to talk sexual to him and stated that it was her fantasy to have sex with a laborer and that she wanted to have sex with him.”

When the victim refused, Acuna-Aguero’s husband, 45-year-old Jorge Murrieta-Valenzuela, came into the room holding a black rifle.

Police say Murrieta-Valenzuela placed the barrel of his gun on the victim’s chest and told him to have sex with his wife, or he’d shoot him.

The victim told police he was forced to have sex with Acuna-Aguero as Murrieta-Valenzuela took pictures and filmed on a cell phone.

Documents state that after the victim was forced to have sex with Acuna-Aguero, her husband took the victim’s Mexican Visa and Sonoran driver’s license so the couple would have all his information and his Mexican address. They also made the victim show them all the contacts in his phone, and contact the victim’s wife so they could confirm it was her.

The couple kept the victim’s documents, and told him to come back the next day around 9 a.m. or they would send the pictures of him having sex, telling him they’d bring him Viagra.

But shortly after dropping the victim off back at Home Depot, Murrieta-Valenzuela messaged the victim on WhatsApp telling him that he needed to go back to their house.

After the victim didn’t respond, Murrieta-Valenzuela told him that he would send the victim’s wife the pictures of him having sex if he didn’t come back to the house within 10 minutes to have sex with Acuna-Aguero again.

The victim was contacted shortly after by his wife in Mexico, saying that she’d received pictures of him having sex with a woman.

After the victim was unable to get his Visa and license back from the couple, he contacted police.

Phoenix police got a search warrant for the couple’s house, and took them both into custody.

Acuna-Aguero first told police she’d had consensual sex with the victim, but eventually admitted that she’d known her husband would come in and allegedly hold him at gunpoint, saying it was only to scare the victim.

She also said that she knew the sexual encounter would be filmed and photographed without the victim’s consent.

After looking through the suspect’s phones, police found that the couple had participated in a similar incident in March, but police were unable to identify the victim in that case.

Murrieta-Valenzuela admitted to police that he’d held the victim at gunpoint and recorded him having sex with his wife, saying it was a “sexual fantasy scenario.” He said he’d done this four other times with other random men.

The two suspects are now facing felony charges of sexual assault, aggravated assault, and unlawful recording of a person.