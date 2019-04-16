Man suing his parents claiming they ‘destroyed’ his $29,000 porn collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is claiming his parents destroyed his $29,000 porn collection and is taking them to court over it.

In the lawsuit, the man claims he moved in with his parents in Michigan after his divorce. He later moved to Indiana, where his parents later delivered his belongings.

Missing, however, were his 12 boxes of porn.

NBC News reports that in an email included in the lawsuit, the father admitted to destroying some of his son's belonging.

In it, he said "I do not possess your pornography. It is gone, It has been either destroyed or disposed of. I may well have missed a few items that are now in your possession but, at this point, if you don't have it, it is gone. Ditto for your sex toys and smutty magazines."

The man is seeking $86,822.16 in damages and claims to have an emotional attachment to many of the movies.