Arlington police investigating multiple homicides within 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arlington police are investigating three fatal shootings that happened within hours of each other.

Juriah Fields, 29, was found shot in front of his house on Monday. Police are seeking information on the shooting as they search for a suspect.

On Sunday, two other separate shootings occurred.

27-year-old Christian Cruz was shot in his apartment complex after what was described as a disturbance with Reymund Ruiz, 18, who was arrested for the shooting.

Later Sunday, a security guard at Amigos Sports Bar was shot and killed. No arrest has been made.