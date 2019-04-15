CDC warns about a deadly drug-resistant fungus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CDC is warning Americans about an outbreak of a deadly fungus that is resistant to many anti-fungal medicines.

Candida auris or C. auris has been found in at least a dozen states, especially in hospitals and long term care facilities.

Given it's resistance to anti-fungal medications, it can be difficult to treat and can cause death in patients with weakened immune systems.

587 cases have been found in the U.S., with the CDC saying more than 1 in 3 people with an infection of the fungus has died.