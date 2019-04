Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well, not the type of lasso you might be thinking of.

Fort Worth police and the SWAT team have a new non-lethal and painless tool when making arrests, called the BolaWrap.

The device shoots kevlar cord that can wrap around a suspects arms or legs and immobilize them.

The device was used recently in an arrest and will ideally serve as a way to prevent escalation in apprehensions.