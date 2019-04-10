Arlington lawmaker proposes bill that would make it possible to receive the death penalty for having an abortion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A proposed bill in the Texas legislature would allow for women to be put to death if they had an abortion.

Arlington Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives, is the driving force behind the bill.

He was placed under protective services in 2017 for proposing the bill then, as well.

The bill essentially makes abortion a homicide, which could result in the death penalty in Texas.

While the bill faces many hurdles, it did receive a hearing in front of the Texas House’s Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence.