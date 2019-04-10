Enter to win tickets to Vanilla Ice at Billy Bob’s Texas!

Arlington lawmaker proposes bill that would make it possible to receive the death penalty for having an abortion

Posted 3:20 pm, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, April 10, 2019

A proposed bill in the Texas legislature would allow for women to be put to death if they had an abortion.

Arlington Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives, is the driving force behind the bill.

He was placed under protective services in 2017 for proposing the bill then, as well.

The bill essentially makes abortion a homicide, which could result in the death penalty in Texas.

While the bill faces many hurdles, it did receive a hearing in front of the Texas House’s Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.