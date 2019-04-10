A new condom emphasizes consent by requiring four hands to open the package

It takes four hands to open this new condom, created by an Argentine company in a bid to highlight the importance of consent.

The “Consent Pack” of condoms was designed by ad agency BBDO Argentina for Tulipan, a company which sells adult toys and condoms.

¿Por qué esta cajita solo se puede abrir de a dos? Porque así funciona el consentimiento en las relaciones. Todo tiene que ser de a dos. 🤚🤚#PlacerConsentido pic.twitter.com/QEUE5aNAWE — Tulipán Argentina (@TulipanARG) March 27, 2019

“If it’s not a yes, it’s a no,” and “Without consent there is no pleasure” says the tagline in the promotional video, along with the hashtag #PlacerConsentido, or “permitted pleasure.”

Another tagline reads: “Consent is the most important thing in sex.”

The pack’s “unique system” requires four hands — or two people — to agree to open it, by clicking four buttons on the top and sides of the box at the same time.

Executive creative directors of BBDO Argentina, Joaquin Campins and Christian Rosli, said in a statement to CNN: “Tulipan has always spoken of safe pleasure, but for this campaign we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship: pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent first.”

The condom is limited edition for now and being given to bar customers and attendees of events around Buenos Aires. But Tulipan plans to sell it online in the future.

The pack comes after a survey of 30,000 people conducted by AHF Argentina, which campaigns for HIV treatment and services, revealed that 20.5% of Argentine men never use protection, 65% occasionally use condoms and only 14.5% regularly use them.