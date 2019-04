Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have identified the body found in Mountain Creek Lake on April 3rd as Weltzin Garcia.

Garcia, 26, went missing along with her boyfriend, Alfonso Hernandez, in February.

Hernandez's body was found in White Rock Lake on February 18th.

The couple had two children together, who are currently living with Garcia's sister.

The cause of death has not not been released as the time of this story.