Chick-Fil-A has been banned from another airport as concerns grow over their stances on issues regarding LGBTQ rights.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport reversed it's decision to allow the restaurant to open a location inside the airport.

In the past, the Chick-Fil-A donated $9.9 million dollars to non-profits, some of which are seen as having an anti-LGBTQ agenda or views.

San Antonio also recently barred the restaurant from an airport.