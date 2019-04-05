An change in attitude has caused a truly existential crises for The Beat on 33 team.
Controversy & Confessions: Does the team really know Jazzi Black?
-
Controversy & Confessions: To mock, or to not mock the shirt, that is the question
-
Controversy & Confessions: The hunt for deviled eggs brings out the animal instincts in The Beat on 33 team
-
Controversy & Confessions: Things get salty with J-Kruz’s soda
-
Controversy & Confessions: Veda Loca made a mistake, the team revels, and the universe didn’t crack open
-
Controversy and Confessions: No cap. No 🧢. No Capping…..Um what?
-
-
Controversy & Confessions: Is it OK for a man to refer to himself as a `bad b****’?
-
Behind the scenes of Veda’s Botox appointment
-
Gucci apologizes after social media users say sweater resembles blackface
-
What’s the perfect side hustle for your zodiac sign?
-
Beagles seen being force-fed chemicals in viral video to be released from Michigan testing lab
-
-
Dancer who lost leg in Boston Marathon bombing hit by car
-
Nearly dead ‘miracle man’ wakes up after children have breathing tubes removed
-
Couple charged after toddler’s tongue is split, possibly with scissors