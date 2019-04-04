Enter to win tickets to Vanilla Ice at Billy Bob’s Texas!

UTA suspends all fraternity and sorority activities due to ‘concerns regarding the culture of the fraternal community’

Posted 2:55 pm, April 4, 2019

ARLINGTON -- The University of Texas at Arlington has suspended activities by both sororities and fraternities on their campus.

The administration said there wasn't a specific incident that caused the suspension, but rather they have grown concerned about the culture of the organizations, both at UTA and nationally.

Fraternities and sororities have a notable track record for hazing.

The University said a task force will be created to investigate the Greek community on campus and offer the best path forward.

