UTA suspends all fraternity and sorority activities due to ‘concerns regarding the culture of the fraternal community’

ARLINGTON -- The University of Texas at Arlington has suspended activities by both sororities and fraternities on their campus.

The administration said there wasn't a specific incident that caused the suspension, but rather they have grown concerned about the culture of the organizations, both at UTA and nationally.

Fraternities and sororities have a notable track record for hazing.

The University said a task force will be created to investigate the Greek community on campus and offer the best path forward.