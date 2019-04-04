Savvy Saver: Comics, baseball, and looking at art while eating food on a stick

Comics, baseball, and food on a stick but you get to say you’re “artsy” so it’s cool.

Savvy Saver time.

Dallas Comic Show | April 6-7

Maybe you’ve got a month’s rent just sitting in your bank account and you need to splurge it on comics, toys, and other necessities items. Or perhaps you just want something to entertain the kids with, and maybe feel like a kid again yourself.

Either scenario, the Dallas Comic Show is a great solution and the price is right for admission tickets. (’cause that $200 you’ll drop on that Superman statue is one you).

They say it best: “Our mission is to bring back an affordable pop culture convention experience to the DFW area, something everyone can enjoy and embrace without breaking the bank. This is show run by fans and done for fans. We are here to make sure you have fun.”

Savvy Savings: Sunday is the Savvy Saver preferred day as it’s only $10. Other days and VIP packages will cost you more.

Frisco Rough Riders | $1 Hot Dog Night | April 10

So this one is a softball (pun 100% intended), but the Frisco Roughriders are always great for a Savvy Saving adventures.

Especially when they’re doling put $1 hot dogs all night

Savvy Savings: Tickets start at $5 and go up

Arts Festivals | Dallas AND Fort Worth, TX | April 5 – 7 and 11 – 14

Spring is near…or is it here? Anyway…it’s art festival season.

Dallas and Fort Worth are having their well known festivals.

The Deep Ellum Arts Festival is April 5 – 7 and Fort Worth’s Main Street Arts Festival is April 11 – 14.

Savvy Savings: Free to attend, just budge for whatever food item on a stick you wish to be involved with.

