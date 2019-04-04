Veda’s Hot Mess: Britney Spears checked into to a mental health facility, struggling with her father’s illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Britney Spears has been admitted to a mental health facility, according to TMZ

Britney's father, Jamie spears, he's really sick and Britney's taking it really hard.

Her father's issues started last year after his colon ruptured.

Now he's had two surgeries to correct major issues with his colon. And after the second surgery, he's been suffering complications.

Britney had posted on her social media page back in November that she was going to put her residency in Vegas on hold.

She said, "I don't even know where to start with this, because it's so tough for me to say, a couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. And I had to make the difficult decision to put my focus and energy on my family at this time."

Britney checked herself into the mental health facility about a week ago where she'll be there for 30 days.