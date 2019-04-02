The U.S. would run out of avocados (among other things) in three weeks if border is shut down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. would run out of avocados in a mere three weeks if President Trump makes good on his threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border.

But guacamole wouldn't be the only thing to suffer.

According to The Guardian, Mexico supplies half of all imported US vegetables and 40% of imported fruit.

Texas would be especially affected by the billions in trade that would be halted if the border were closed.

Trump has signaled he would close the border in response to what he says is an immigration crises and to pressure other regional governments to curtail illegal immigration.