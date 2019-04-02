Dallas police search for suspect in shooting that injured 8-year-old boy and left his father dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas Police are asking for help in searching for the suspect in a shooting that left an 8-year-old boy injured and killed his father.

According to DPD, on March 31st, Cliffton Norton and his son were inside their car when they were shot near 4607 Wahoo Street.

The boy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Norton was also transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for the shooting.

Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).