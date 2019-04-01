Join rideATAXIA Dallas on April 6 for a day of fun and help find a cure for Friedreich’s ataxia!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bring out the bike and join rideATAXIA Dallas 2019 to support the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance.

FARA is a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research to cure Friedreich’s Ataxia, a debilitating, life-shortening, degenerative neuromuscular disorder with no treatment or cure. Ride Ataxia is currently the biggest fundraiser for FARA.

The ride has 6, 24, and 48 mile route options. Fully stocked rest stops, strong SAG support, and delicious post ride food prepared by Outback Steakhouse. Fundraising benefits the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA). Fundraising not required but strongly encouraged.

For details including route maps and registration visit: rideataxia.org/dallas .

Date: Saturday, April 6th, 2019

Location: UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N Elm Street, Denton, TX

Website: rideataxia.org/dallas

Registration Fee: $45 Regular Priced Cyclist (No Fundraising Minimum) or $25 Reduced Price Cyclist (With $200 Fundraising Minimum); increases by $5 after 3/4/2019 and increases by $10 for same day registration. Includes ride, Lunch, and event t-shirt.

Friedreich's ataxia (FA) is a debilitating multi-system disease and the most common type of inherited ataxia. 1 in 100 people are carriers of the FA gene. What begins as difficulty with balance and coordination progresses over a short period of time to a life altering loss of mobility, energy, speech and hearing, robbing children and young adults of the ability to live active lives. FA also presents serious risk of diabetes and life shortening cardiac disease. As of today, there is no treatment or cure. Fundraising to support FA research is strongly encouraged, but not required.