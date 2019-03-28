× Savvy Saver: Hockey, boozy on Cedar Springs, and escapism

We’ve got you the hook up on hockey, a boozy (but responsible) stroll down Cedar Springs, and a way to escape paying full price.

Your Savvy Saver is here.

Allen Americans & CW33 Special Ticket Offer | Allen, TX

We’re completely being homers on this one, but it’s kind of awesome. Don’t judge.

We’ve partnered with the Allen Americans to offer a special deal on tickets for their home games in March 29th and 30th.

North Texas has a pretty rich history of professional hockey, even outside of the Dallas Stars (remember the Fort Worth Fire, anyone?). There are, however, many uninitiated. This is a great way to experience pro hockey without having to sell plasma for a decent seat.

Here’s your chance to come out to the barn and watch the Americans strap on their buckets, grab their lumber, pass some sweet apples, do some dirty dangles and try to put the biscuit in the basket (and realize hockey has the weirdest slang of any sport).

Savvy Savings: 3 tickets for $33 (’cause 33…get it it…?) or $11 each

MORE INFO

Cedar Springs 1st Wednesday Wine Walk | April 10

Apparently this has been a recurring thing in the Cedar Springs community, but some of us have the social life of an ascetic hermit, so it’s news to us.

Regardless, it’s impressively cheap, you get to wander the Cedar Springs area, get boozy, and support fundraising for security in the community. That’s….wait for it…good fun (see what I did there?)

Savvy Savings: $10 for a glass

MORE INFO

The Escape Game | Grapevine, TX

It seems “escape the room” places are popping up every where, and honestly, they look fun and sociable.

If I actually had friends, people skills, and problem solving abilities, I’d probably try it.

In our digging we found a way that you can, with a discount.

Savvy Savings: Use the code Dallas10 at checkout for 10% off any game, valid Monday – Thursday

MORE INFO

Get the Savvy Saver straight to your inbox!