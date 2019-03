Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardi B has addressed a video she made years ago in which she talked about drugging and robbing men when she was a stripper in New York.

She says "I made the choices I did at the time because I had very limited options, I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not."

She also goes on to call out the double standard that arises when other rappers glorify actively committing crimes in their music, something she says she feels a responsibility not to to do.