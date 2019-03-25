United Airlines first airlines to offer non-binary gender options

United Airlines will be the first airlines to allow customers to choose non-binary gender options when booking a flight.

"United is determined to lead the industry in LGBT inclusivity, and we are so proud to be the first U.S. airline to offer these inclusive booking options for our customers," said United's Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist in a statement released bu the airline.

Customers can identify themselves as M(male), F(female), U(undisclosed) or X(unspecified), corresponding with what is listed on their passports or identification.

