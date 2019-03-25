Deep Ellum bar owner speaks out after bartender filmed violently beating woman, sparking protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baxton Martin, owner of the High and Tight Barbershop and bar in Deep Ellum spoke out Sunday after a video went viral over the weekend of Austin Shuffield, a bartender at the bar, violently beating a woman.

Shuffield was arrested after witnesses reportedly recorded him assaulting the woman after a parking dispute.

According to the DMN, Martin said "We do not stand behind Austin Shuffield or his actions, that's the most disgusting thing we've seen."

Shuffield was fired from his job at the bar, which has been closed the past few days due to the incident.

Protesters marched in Deep Ellum Saturday night as many feel the misdemeanor charges Schuffield is facing for the attack are insufficient and want felony charges brought against him.

The victim also claims racial slurs were used during the attack.