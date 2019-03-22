Texas priest arrested for allegedly groping woman during her last rites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rev. Gerold Langsch, a Catholic priest from Austin, was arrested for allegedly groping a woman while giving her last rites.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Langsch anointed her chest with holy water, began to apply lotion and massaging a breast and asking, “Does that feel good?”.

He also allegedly attempted to slip his hand inside the woman's diaper.

Langsch, 75, was arrested for the incident that took place in October of 2018.

He's currently free on a $15,000 bond and has been removed as a priest by the church.