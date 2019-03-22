GoodFIT: Neck stretches for those of us chained to a desk all day

We're partnering with James Fisher Jr. of Mission Fit Fitness to bring you CW33's GoodFIT. Our goal? To get you moving and feeling good!
If you sit at a desk all day, you're on your way to potential chronic neck pain and even debilitating posture issues.
Take a few minutes to do these basic neck stretches to combat neck pain and as a little bit of prevention.
As always, if you do have pain, see your doctor before trying anything you read or see online.
Desk Neck Stretches
- Back straight, move your chin down and hold
- Repeat the motion backwards, hold
- Now side to side, but hold the stretch
Prescription
- Perform every hour
- Hold for at least 10 seconds or longer
Got questions or suggestions? Hit up James on Instagram at @jamesfisherjr or Twitter @KingsAmbitions.
If you're ready to implement a fitness and wellness program into your work place, contact him on social or at www.missionfithealth.com.