Savvy Saver: Pretend you like Jazz, ogle at cars, and celebrate Holi

All in a span of a few days you can pretend you like jazz, buy a new car, and get cultured and hosed in color…all for cheap (well..not the buy a new car part….but you can look at it).

42nd Annual TCU Jazz Festival | Fort Worth

If you like jazz, or just want people to think you’re smart, head over to the 42nd Annual TCU Jazz Festival.

The festival will take place on March 22-23, 2019 on the TCU campus, featuring legendary Jazz drummer, Duffy Jackson.

Savvy Savings: Free to just $10

DFW Auto Show | Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center | 3/27 – 31

It doesn’t matter if you can’t afford it, you can still go gawk at it, mouth agape like some slack-jawed yokel staring at the model T for the first time.

Savvy Savings: $11 in advance, $14 at the door. $7 for 65 and older and children 6-12, free for children 5 and younger. $10 for military with ID.

Dallas Holifest | Allen, TX

Holi is a Hindu celebration of spring and colors and just aesthetically amazing looking.

Celebrate the arrival of Spring, the return of color to nature, and more at the 5th Annual Dallas HoliFest to be celebrated this year in Allen, TX in the Allen Eagle Stadium Parking Lot.

Savvy Savings: FREE!

