16-year-old North Texas girl gets accepted to SMU law school (oh, and graduated high school at 13)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Haley Taylor Schlitz, a 16-year-old from Fort Worth, has been accepted to SMU's Dedman School of Law.

According to Law.com, Schlitz was accepted to all five law schools she applied to, and will graduated with a associate’s and bachelor’s degree in May from Texas Woman’s University.

She says in the interview that she chose SMU to remain close to home.

Why law?

She says it was educational inequality and policy that sparked her interest, citing her own story and experiences with admissions.

Schlitz will spend the summer in a program with the ACLU in Washington for incoming law students.