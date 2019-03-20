Win a HUGE TV and meet The Beat On 33 team at the Hot Shot Challenge!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's your chance to meet The Beat on 33 crew and win a Samsung HDTV at Nebraska Furniture Mart!

Get in the game at Nebraska Furniture Mart for the Hot Shot Challenge!

Come to Nebraska Furniture Mart on Saturday, March 23rd from 12 - 3 PM to shoot hoops with The Beat On 33 crew.

They're giving away Samsung TVs to the first, second, and third place winners!

Prizes

1st Place - Samsung 65" 4K LED Ultra HDTV

2nd Place - Samsung 55" 4K curved HDTV

3rd Place - Samsung 50" 4K LED Ultra HDTV

Where

Nebraska Furniture Mart

5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr. The Colony, TX 75056