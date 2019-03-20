Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Comes Out Against Circumcision 🤨

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marijuana, the electoral college, healthcare, money in politics; these are some of the usual subjects presidential candidates are addressing.

But Andrew Yang, a Democratic candidate from New York, is taking a stance against something a little..different. Circumcision.

In a tweet buried in a thread, Yang said he's against the practice.

Yang, an entrepreneur and founder of Venture For America, later told the The Daily Beast that if he were elected, he'd incorporate the stance into policy and give parents more of a choice.

He claims the practice is forced upon parents, and aligned himself with "intactivists," circumcision opponents.

Yang says the claims of health benefits from the practice are not solid.