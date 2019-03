Please enable Javascript to watch this video

La La Land Cafe is opening Monday on Lower Greenville in Dallas. The all-organic cafe will employee former foster kids who have aged out of the system.

According to their website, they aim to "set a proper foundation for the youth by teaching them the necessary life and job skills, to lead happy lives."

They plan to teach employees skills such as resume building, entrepreneurship, accounting, and more.

The cafe is located at 5626 Bell Ave. You can check out their menu here.