Another Dallas teen was robbed at gunpoint on March 8th.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a student at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center was robbed not far from the campus.

The student was unharmed, but was forced to hand over their backpack.

This comes after police and DISD have investigated a series of robberies near several Oak Cliff schools.

Police made arrests in those cases on March 7th, a day before the latest incident. They say there may be more suspects.