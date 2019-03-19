Hot Mess: Travis Scott is having the best worst week ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travis Scott, he's having the best and the worst week, ever.

Travis Scott just had a record breaking performance in Cali, and he's only one of a few artists to ever do so at the forum. Travis's astro world tour has sold out more than three times in a 12 month period at the forum, which is practically unheard of.

He sold out December 19, he sold out December 20, and just recently the show he had on February, 8 is sold out to, and grossed nearly $2 million in one night.

Travis Scott has been one of the few artists that's been able to sell out this particular Coliseum, more than twice a year, the only artists to do so would be Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson The Grateful Dead Lady Gaga, Sting, and Michael Jackson.

While Travis Scott is out here breaking records and Coliseum, his baby mama Kylie is probably at the house, breaking a few plates.

Why would you do, cuz she mad.

According to some sources that are actually Keeping Up With The Kardashians, they're saying that Kylie and Travis have not had a chance to repair their relationship after she accused him of cheating