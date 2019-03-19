You saw the controversy, now see how Veda's Botox appointment played out.
Behind the scenes of Veda’s Botox appointment
-
Chef Boyardee products recalled for misbranding, undeclared allergens
-
Man plans to ditch nursing home for Holiday Inn
-
Texas man arrested for slapping 12-year-old stepdaughter’s bully, police say
-
Man discovers 30-year-old Apple computer still in working order – including a saved game
-
Video shows 84-year-old Alzheimer’s patient dumped by hospital outside locked care facility, daughter says
-
-
Delta, Coke blasted over ‘creepy’ new napkins
-
Dog nearly dies from xylitol poisoning after eating sugar-free gum
-
Formerly homeless teen accepted to 17 colleges
-
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings will be the Grand Marshal of the 2019 St. Patrick’s Parade
-
Honda is recalling over 1 million vehicles due to dangerous airbags
-
-
What are the top 5 things guys lie about in relationships?
-
Granbury ISD student arrested for posting video threatening school
-
$3.5 million worth of marijuana, THC cartridges found during traffic stop