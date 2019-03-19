Another case of measles reported in Collin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another measles case has been reported in Collin County, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The person reportedly visited a Kroger grocery store early Friday, between 9 and 10 a.m.

The Kroger is located at North Preston Road in Prosper.

Health officials are working to contact anyone else who may have been exposed.

A previous case of measles was reported by an adult who had previously traveled internationally.

According to the CDC "Measles starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. It’s followed by a rash that spreads over the body. Measles is highly contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing."