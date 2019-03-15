GoodFIT: Office chair leg stretches for the busy person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're partnering with James Fisher Jr. of Mission Fit Fitness to bring you CW33's GoodFIT. Our goal? To get you moving and feeling good!

When you sit in a chair for 8 hours a day, 5 or more days a week for years, some things are going to get out of whack.

A lot of things, actually.

In your legs, your hamstrings and quads are going to get tight, weakened, and shortened. This then leads to many other issues, such as lower back pain.

Here's a simple stretch to do at your office to get things mobile again.

Simple leg stretch

Push back from your desk and extend one leg straight while sitting in your chair. With the hand of the opposite side, reach towards your toes, putting a stretch on the leg Hold, breath, and then switch sides

Prescription

Hold stretch for 10 - 30 seconds

Repeat 2-3x an hour

Got questions or suggestions? Hit up James on Instagram at @jamesfisherjr or Twitter @KingsAmbitions.

If you're ready to implement a fitness and wellness program into your work place, contact him on social or at www.missionfithealth.com.