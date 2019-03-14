Savvy Saver: Affordable Americana, Hockey, and Leprechauns

An obnoxious amount of green, affordable Americana, and a cheap way to watch guys chase a piece of vulcanized rubber with a stick on ice. Here’s your Savvy Saver!

Galaxy Drive-In | Ennis, TX

“Authentic” is probably the best description of Galaxy Drive-In Theater in Ennis. It offers an iconic, retro Americana experience without any sort of hipstery revival vibes or some dude in a man bun selling artisan Junior Mints for $18 a box.

The drive from Dallas is negligible and well worth it.

Savvy Savings: Always $7 for two features, $3 for kids. SEVEN. TWO MOVIES. When was the last time you did anything at the movies for anything less than a mortgage payment?

MORE INFO

Allen Americans | Allen, TX

We’re 100% “GO STARS” here, but if you’re being budget conscious, you’re gonna be in the upper stratosphere at the AAC.

But, just drive up 75 a ways and you’ll find the Allen Americans of the ECHL. Just as exciting, pro players, much different price.

Savvy Savings: Decent seats can be had for $22-30, depending on demand.

MORE INFO

40th Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival | Greenville Ave

You knew it was coming.

Yep, March 16h is the 40th Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival. Oh….AND WE’RE BROADCASTING IT LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME, EVER!

Savvy Savings: Free to attend (there are in fact kids areas). Also free to, you know, watch on CW33 at 11 A.M.

MORE INFO

Get the Savvy Saver straight to your inbox!