Formerly homeless teen accepted to 17 colleges

A New Jersey teen who's family struggled through homelessness has been accepted to 17 colleges.

Dylan Chidick, who is class president at Henry Snyder High School, was inducted into the National Honor Society when his family lived at a homeless shelter.

According to WPIX, the rising cost of rent, his two brothers needing heart surgery, and his mom losing her job is what triggered their hardships and homelessness.

But getting accepted is just the beginning. Chidick is already thinking about law school.