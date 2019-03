Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A survey has uncovered some of the things men and women lie to each other about.

So what are the top 5things guys are most likely to lie about?

Where they were and what they were doing, flirting with other people, having an affair, their shopping habits, and what they want in bed.

An women? Their top 5 fibs are their shopping habits, where they are, their flirtations, their debt, and having an affair.