Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings will be the Grand Marshal of the 2019 St. Patrick’s Parade

It's official; Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings will be the Grand Marshal of the The 40th Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival!

Rawlings is wrapping up his final term as Dallas mayor.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on March 16th and starts at Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street.

Can't get away to do your yearly tossing of jello shots and tortillas?

No worries! The parade will be broadcast live, exclusively on CW33. You can also watch on CW33.com and our Facebook page.

Tune in and watch The Beat On 33 crew host the parade and all the green antics!