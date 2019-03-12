Chili’s offering Presidente Margaritas for $3.13 on birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who doesn’t love a good birthday party?

Well, one restaurant is celebrating their birthday and you’re invited to get in on the fun with lifestyle expert Limor Suss.

Its Chili’s birthday on 3/13 and they’re offering their Presidente Margaritas for $3.13!

Ever wonder what goes into a Presidente Margarita?

This signature margarita combines top shelf tequila, premium orange liqueur, Chili's sweet and sour mix, and brandy.

Then, it's hand shaken 25 times.

So head to Chili’s and get your $3.13 Presidente Margarita!

Birthdays only come once a year, and this is one celebration you don’t want to miss!

To find a chili’s location near you, visit Chilis.com