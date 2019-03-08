Watch The 40th Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival LIVE on March 16 at 11 AM!

Posted 2:30 pm, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, March 8, 2019

For the first time, The 40th Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival will be broadcast LIVE from Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

Hosted by the team from The Beat On 33 morning show, share in the fun, excitement and tradition of the largest St. Patrick’s Parade in the South.

Tune in to CW33 at 11 AM or watch live here on CW33.com!

Can't watch the parade live? Catch the rebroadcast on Sunday, March 17th at 12 PM.

Where to watch the parade

Over-the-Air: 33.1
DirecTV & Dish Network: 33
Basic/Digital SD (AT&T U-Verse, Spectrum, Frontier, Charter): 9
Digital HD:

  • AT&T U-Verse: 1009
  • Spectrum: 1212
  • Frontier: 509
  • Charter: 782
Live broadcast of The 40th Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival is brought to you by Taco Bueno

 

