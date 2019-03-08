Controversy & Confessions: To mock, or to not mock the shirt, that is the question

Posted 11:30 am, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, March 8, 2019

The Veda Loca team grapples with a serious issue: Is Jazzi's shirt a Power Ranger costume?

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.