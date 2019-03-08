97 Seconds: Lil Duval and DJ Kayotik talk rumors the Jaguars are moving to London + 2020 Super Bowl

Posted 11:36 am, March 8, 2019, by

Lil Duval and DJ Kayotik discuss the rumors that always seem to be out there about the Jaguars potentially moving to London, and who they think will be in the 2020 Super Bowl.

