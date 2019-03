Please enable Javascript to watch this video

R. Kelly is in jail.

Again.

This time, however, it's because he says he can't pay child support.

According to the Associated Press, Kelly told the judge he can't pay the $161,000 in back child support he owes the mother of his children.

Kelly, 52, is facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts.