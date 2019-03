Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rapper Future is in an online battle of words with a plus-sized model, and now he might have a legal battle too.

According to Buzzfeed, Montreal model Naomie Chaput claims she was told by the promoter of the Miami nightclub called Story to not come to the club, saying Future asked for "no fatties".

Chaput later reached out to Future on Instagram, where he claimed it was the nightclub and promoter's fault, not his.

She is reportedly looking into legal action against Future.