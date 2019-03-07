Ben Carson visits Fort Worth, praises the city’s work on homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUD Secretary Ben Carson visited Cowtown on Wednesday.

Secretary Carson praised the solutions that Fort Worth have implemented to combat homelessness, saying they should serve as a model for the rest of the country, according to the Star-Telegram.

It was one stop of several in Texas.

Carson noted that the cooperation between government agencies and nonprofits that is going on in Fort Worth is ideal, and that the federal government should not be solely responsible for addressing housing and homelessness issues.