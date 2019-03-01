The Cochran Law Firm Texas Hosts Black History High School Essay Contest

The Cochran Law Firm held its first annual Essay Contest. In the spirit of Black History Month, The Cochran Law Firm celebrated its founder the late, Johnnie L. Cochran Jr.

The essay topic included high school students sharing their perspective on the importance of Johnnie. L. Cochran Jr. and what his legacy means to their generation.

Participation in the contest included several high school students. After ranking the student essays; the students were moved to the final round.

A round table discussion was held, where they shared their perspective on Johnnie and how he is relevant to their generation. Four finalists competed on February 21st: Courtney Lane (Townview High School), Glen Fisher Jr. (Desoto High School), Sierra Gibson (South Oak Cliff) and Deandre Waites (Cedar High School).

During round table discussions students provided a brief summary of their essay and shared their perspective on how to connect Johnnie L. Cochran Jr.’s legacy with a whole new generation.

After deliberating, The Cochran Law Firm’s (Texas Partner), Larry Taylor, Jr. awarded Courtney Lane, the First Place recipient of $500; Glen Fisher Jr., the Second Place recipient of $250; and Sierra Gibson the Third-Place recipient of $250.

Attorney Larry Taylor, Jr. was honored to partner with schools and staff, saying: “I’m honored to continue the legacy of Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. and re-introduce him to a whole new generation. The bright students we’ve met during the essay contest have a passion for making a difference, I feel comfortable and proud knowing the future is in their hands.”