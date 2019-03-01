GoodFIT: Do this forward stretch to help with back and neck pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're partnering with James Fisher Jr. of Mission Fit Fitness to bring you CW33's GoodFIT. Our goal? To get you moving and feeling good!

You know the feeling. You've been sitting in your chair for who knows how long, and you back feels like a crumpled ball of tin foil.

It's time to get elongated! Here's a simple forward stretch that will help loosen up your shoulders, rear delts, lower back, and lats.

Plus, it's a good way to get blood flowing and some mindful breathing in.

Forward Stretches

If you're at a desk, place your palms down on the desk. Push your chair back, keeping your hands in place and extending your arms. Go back until your head is in-between your arms or as far as you can comfortably go.

Prescription

Hold stretch for 30 - 60 seconds

Repeat 3-4x daily

